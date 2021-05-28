Exploring the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 salary cap situation

The 2021 NFL Schedule has officially come out, and the New York Jets now know who and what they will have to prepare for. From a familiar face week 1, to traveling across the pond in Week 5, to the most hated player in most Jets fans’ lifetimes, the Jets have a pretty interesting schedule to say the least. Here is the New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview, highlighting some of the more enticing matchups for the 2021 season.