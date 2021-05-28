Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Garden Report: Is Celtics-Nets series over?

By CLNSMedia
CelticsBlog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets beat the Celtics 130-108 after a more competitive Game 1, as Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker deal with injuries just as Brooklyn’s core hits its stride. The series appears over, if there was hope to begin with, raising second-guesses old and new, along with questions about how Boston can close the evident gap that’s formed between itself and a contender like Brooklyn. The Garden Report debated these topics and more on CLNS Media.

www.celticsblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Garden Report#Clns Media#Pts#Asts#Barclays Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAbostonnews.net

Slumping Celtics host hot Wizards in play-in game

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season in a deep slump, while the Washington Wizards soared to the finish line. Their paths will converge Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Wizards in the play-in round. The winner will land the No. 7 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get another attempt to play their way in on Thursday night.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Hoping to Beat Celtics the Same Way They Did in the ‘Funeral Game'

Wizards hoping to beat Celtics the same way they did in the ‘funeral game’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first postseason matchup between the two since the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Boston got the better of Washington in that series, winning Game 7 at home. It was earlier during that 2016-17 campaign, though, that the fierce rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics was ignited.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBACBS Sports

Celtics vs. Wizards play-in game: Bradley Beal's health, Jaylen Brown's absence could play big factors

Heading into the 2020-21 NBA season, it's safe to say the Boston Celtics did not expect to be competing in the league's freshly instituted play-in tournament in order to qualify for postseason play. They were fresh off an Eastern Conference finals appearance in the Orlando bubble, and entered this season expected to contend for a high seed. As for the Washington Wizards, they pulled off a blockbuster trade over the offseason in which they landed Russell Westbrook to pair with Bradley Beal. In other words, there was plenty of optimism surrounding both squads.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBAcbslocal.com

Bradley Beal Says He Won’t Be At 100 Percent For Play-In Game Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — With a play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will be hosting one of the hottest teams in the NBA with one of the most talented scorers in the league in Bradley Beal. It figures to be a tough matchup for a Boston team that had a knack for letting opposing stars go off on scoring sprees during the regular season.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAAustin American-Statesman

Bohls, Golden: All eyes on the Brooklyn Nets as this year's NBA Playoffs tip off

The NBA Playoffs tip off Tuesday night with the first two of four play-in matchups, and American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden address 10 hot topics from around the league:. 1. Who survives the playoff gantlet?. Bohls: I know the Lakers are supposed to repeat and the 76ers are...
NBAnbcboston.com

Bradley Beal Injury: Will Wizards Star Be Healthy for Celtics Matchup?

Beal won't be 100% vs. Celtics after 'hardheaded decision' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bradley Beal dropped 25 points Sunday to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets and earn the No. 8 seed entering the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. But at what cost?. The Wizards star, who...
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Kemba Walker Is Feeling Ahead Of Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

The Boston Celtics implemented a long-term plan in the hopes that Kemba Walker would be at his healthiest entering the postseason, and it seems the All-Star point guard is holding up his end. Walker told reporters Monday, one day before the Celtics host the Washington Wizards in the NBA Play-In...
NBANewsday

Blake Griffin has fit in seamlessly with Nets with his selfless play

The temptation is to say the Nets actually should have a "Big 4" that includes five-time all-NBA player Blake Griffin alongside the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Instead, the 32-year-old Griffin has settled perfectly into a complementary role since signing with the Nets as a free agent in March.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History

Kyrie Irving joined a very exclusive club on Sunday afternoon in the Brooklyn Nets' season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only did the Nets solidify themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Irving is now just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the coveted 50/40/90 club.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!