Garden Report: Is Celtics-Nets series over?
The Nets beat the Celtics 130-108 after a more competitive Game 1, as Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker deal with injuries just as Brooklyn’s core hits its stride. The series appears over, if there was hope to begin with, raising second-guesses old and new, along with questions about how Boston can close the evident gap that’s formed between itself and a contender like Brooklyn. The Garden Report debated these topics and more on CLNS Media.www.celticsblog.com