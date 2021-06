EDITORIAL – The 2021 MLS season is experiencing its first interval after six or seven weeks of full-blooded action. The league’s predictability has come to the fore once again whether it be Columbus’ poor defense of their crown or the Galaxy’s challenge for top-spot in the West, not to mention all the drama surrounding Inter Miami on and off of the field. Focusing on the Eastern Conference though and with Toronto tin twelfth, Atlanta United in eighth, the Crew in sixth and last year’s shield winning Union side sitting second. New England Revolution, behind Carles Gil, are the current team to beat. It is no surprise that a side managed by Bruce Arena is in the mix and here is a look into the Revs’ season so far.