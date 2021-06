That unsung player who comes up with the spectacular, yet unexpected performance, has become a recurring theme in the 2021 National Basketball Association playoffs. Last Friday, we saw Terance Mann of the Los Angeles Clippers score a career-high 39 points in a thrilling victory over the Utah Jazz to win the Western Conference semifinals series and clinch a spot in the conference finals. Mann was starting in the place of injured superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is out with a knee injury. The Clippers trailed by 25 points in the third quarter when Mann sparked a dramatic rally with a 20-point third quarter.