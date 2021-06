As always seems to be the case, when there is a crisis and people are hurting some individuals will chose to profit off the situation regardless of the damage they cause others. There are now predictions that we will start seeing counterfeit substandard chips thanks to the current global chip shortage, which will likely last well into next year. The shortage of small semiconductors you would generally never think of like display drivers, chokes, capacitors and SMTs in general has reduced or stopped the ability for manufacturers to produce complete products is likely going to result in fake or substandard parts appearing on products in the near future.