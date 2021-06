We've spent years obsessing over how to create the bomb-diggityest of IPAs. We've scoured the globe for the choicest hops, exhaustively refined our malt bills & yeast strains, & fine-tuned our methods & recipes to a point some would consider ridiculous. We wouldn't, & you're about to taste why. Vibrant notes of stone fruit, pine, & refreshing citrus dazzle the palate before making their exit in a graceful, dry finish that argues convincingly for a follow-up sip. It's the sum of our (current) IPA-brewing wisdom, & it also happens to pair pretty wonderfully with those veggie pakoras a couple of aisles over.