Portland Friday weather: Few isolated showers; big warm up starts Saturday

Don’t let the early Tuesday morning dry streets fool you. Another wet system is heading into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon showing up by this afternoon. The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day, with thunder chances increasing after about 3 p.m. The best shot will be from Portland northward into Clark and Cowlitz counties. Forecasters say this type of pattern can produce small hail and even funnel clouds. If you have sensitive plants outdoors, bring them inside or cover if the sky darkens.