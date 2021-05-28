Portland Friday weather: Few isolated showers; big warm up starts Saturday
Portland’s last chance of May rainfall comes in the form of some isolated showers Friday before we head into a long weekend of dry weather and climbing temperatures. The National Weather Service expects scattered showers across southwest Washington and possibly into the metro area. Locations from about Canby southward are unlikely to see any rain Friday. Skies will start cloudy, then clear to mostly sunny. The high temperature will hit about 70 degrees.www.oregonlive.com