DiPaolo's tries new concept with Woodlawn Beach contract

WASHINGTON, DC — With the rollout of vaccines, consumers are finally becoming more confident in the safety of eating out, which means the trends of pandemic shopping are ready to change. The American Bakers Association (ABA) explored these coming changes in an ABA Member webinar on Wednesday, May 19, in which Todd Hale, retail insights thought leader and principal at Todd Hale, LLC, discussed data of consumer trends from before and during the pandemic as well as surveys of how shoppers say they’ll be shopping in the near future.