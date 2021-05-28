Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

DiPaolo's tries new concept with Woodlawn Beach contract

By Tracey Drury
Posted by 
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rather than risk losing the catering contract, this restaurant opted to take over a larger contract at Woodlawn Beach State Park.

www.bizjournals.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
941
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Woodlawn Beach State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Retailbakingbusiness.com

Foodservice adapts new concepts as it recovers

WASHINGTON, DC — With the rollout of vaccines, consumers are finally becoming more confident in the safety of eating out, which means the trends of pandemic shopping are ready to change. The American Bakers Association (ABA) explored these coming changes in an ABA Member webinar on Wednesday, May 19, in which Todd Hale, retail insights thought leader and principal at Todd Hale, LLC, discussed data of consumer trends from before and during the pandemic as well as surveys of how shoppers say they’ll be shopping in the near future.
RestaurantsPosted by
Louisville Business First

New bakery and cafe concept coming to the Highlands

Vietnamese sandwiches, milk teas and pastries are coming to a newly-constructed building in the Highlands. Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery will open soon at 1237 Bardstown Road, adjacent to La Bamba's new restaurant. The construction manager and spokesperson on the project confirmed the news, and I have reached out to the owner of Paris Banh Mi for additional details on the opening. This story could be updated.
New York City, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood plans first WNY site

Western New York will soon get its first taste of Cajun seafood from a rapidly expanding franchise. Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant & Bar is planning a site for Blasdell at the former Ruby Tuesday's in the BJ's Plaza. Founded in Lanham, Maryland in 2013, the company began expanding in 2019 and now has more than 50 locations across the country.
Vero Beach, FLsebastiandaily.com

Ski’s Hideaway in Vero Beach is definitely a must-try

We finally had a chance to visit Ski’s Hideaway in Vero Beach, right near the Indian River County Courthouse. The owners, Jeff & Leita Wolski, live in Sebastian. Together, they bought a business in Vero Beach and turned it into a Chicago-style eatery that’s been a total success. We don’t...
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Tiny Grocer Is South Austin’s New Neighborhood Market Concept

The South Congress shop is a dream come true for Steph Steele—and her new neighbors. Steph Steele is stoked, and her excitement is infectious. Just weeks after seeing her literal dream come true with the March 8 opening of her store, Tiny Grocer, business is strong, and Steele is giddy from the enthusiastic reception. The 1,730-square-foot shop is in the former Farm to Market Grocery on South Congress.
Southampton, NYsagharborexpress.com

Manna From the Sea: A New Concept for Sourcing Fish

Sustainability and transparency are not words often associated with the seafood industry. But aquaculturalist Donna Lanzetta and restaurateur Ryunosuke Jesse Matsuoka are working to change that. Combining their respective expertise, they have joined together to open a unique concept restaurant/fish farming facility at an iconic waterfront dining spot in Southampton....
MusicPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Woodlawn Beach Is Now Open for People in WNY to Enjoy

It's finally starting to feel like summer here in Western New York. If you're looking for a great place to chill with family or friends during the weekend, Woodlawn Beach is now back in business. Woodlawn Beach State Park is not too far from Buffalo. It's located at 3580 Lake Shore Road in Blasdell.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Brandon Wang

Three Great Restaurants to Try at Virginia Beach

It is finally the summer time and Virginia Beach is opening bigger than ever with tourist season starting up again. Virginia Beach is a great getaway that is found right between the intersection of the Chesapeake Bay and its opening towards the Atlantic Ocean. The beach is especially busy during the months of June to August and is a great vacation spot for many. Virginia Beach is very similar to Myrtle Beach and while it may have a slightly more rough beach, there are many more other attractions compared to Myrtle Beach. For those visiting, here is a list of a few restaurants to try around Virginia Beach.
Drinkslatteluxurynews.com

New afternoon tea concept debuts at COMO The Treasury

Subscribe to LATTE’s free eNewsletter to keep up to date with everything in the luxury travel industry. The finest local producers shine via their dedication to the art of this afternoon indulgence. Bannister Downs Dairy in Northcliffe, Honey for Life in Karragullen, and the Chestnut Brae Farm in Carlotta are just some of the local producers who supply dishes such as the lime and mint delice, rye tartlet and the super ‘Jarrah’ honey cheesecake tartlet. The tea program has been curated in collaboration with Teassential, with the Cape Arid Rooms team trained by Teassential tea master David Liem.