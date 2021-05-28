Cancel
Health

Readers respond: Require health care worker vaccines

By Letters to the editor
Oregonian
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder a quirky law in Oregon, health care workers and emergency personnel cannot be required to be vaccinated. That means residents of continual care communities bear the brunt of isolation in keeping our community members safe from COVID-19. In my own community, we have had minimal cases among residents. The administration has gone to great efforts to achieve that in spite of 15 cases among our staff, but it has required imposition of severe restrictions and isolation in our community. Those who work with fragile populations should not have the option to endanger those they serve based on faulty science and a misguided sense of “freedom.”

