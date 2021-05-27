Cancel
Animals

Horses, cattle, shop tools, firearms, household, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 28 days ago

22 Horses: Team of 15 & 16 yr old Belgian mares bred to CD Rock; 11 yr old Belgian X Perch mare bred to CD Rock; team of Belgians 5 yr old mare & 3 yr old gelding pulling stock; 2 yr old Belgian gelding; 2 yr old Belgian mare; 1 yr old Belgian mare; These young Belgians are sired by CD Rock pulling bred; 8 yr old crossbred mare; 4 yr old crossbred mare; 12 yr old all purpose mare; 10 yr old crossbred mare bred to morgan not sound; 12 yr old crossbred mare bred to morgan ok for light work; 13 yr old Mustang mare bred to morgan; 12 yr old morgan stud; 3 yr old morgan mustang cross mare; 3 yr old morgan cross gelding; 2 yr old morgan filly; 2yr old morgan cross gelding; 1 yr old morgan cross stud; 1 yr old morgan mustang cross; 1 yr old morgan cross filly; The 2 yr olds will be green broke by sale time.

www.farmanddairy.com
Apple Creek, OHFarm and Dairy

Buggies, manure spreader, guns, household, and misc.

Location: 8743 Mt. Hope Road, Apple Creek, Oh 44606. From Maysville take Mt. Hope Road, south to auction on right. Buggies, Manure Spreader, Guns, Household: 2 top buggies; 1 Mini Surrey; #8 New Idea manure spreader; 6’ garden disc; walking plow; homemade 6’ Studebaker truck bed trailer; 300 gal. fuel tank; 2000W Honda generator; 11 hp Honda motor; gas cans; Montgomery ward chainsaw; copper baseboard radiators; copper piping; coal stove; large turnbuckles misc. tools; Triple 17 and a Dbl. 20 wooden ladder; 4in PVC pipe fittings and scrap piles.
Harmony, PAFarm and Dairy

Contractors tools, trains, collectibles, and misc.

Directions: From Interstate 79 Exit 88 Little Creek Rd./Zelienople exit, travel northeast on Little Creek Rd. approx. 1.5 miles to Yellow Creek Rd. Turn left and travel approx. 1/2 mile to auction on your left. Off street parking available. Featuring: Contractor’s Tools – Trains – Vintage Bar/Beer Collectibles – Stainless...
CarsFarm and Dairy

Christmas equipment, tractors, equipment, and misc.

Christmas Tree Equipment: Howey Tree Baler Model 210RC-chain drive w/Honda 9 HP engine, New Design Tree planter-2 seats, Top n Tilt 3 pt unit for leveling tree planter, Shakee 3 pt tree shaker, Stumpee 3 pt stump cutter, Small mist blower, 50 Gallon sprayer w/2 Row boom, 6’ and 8’signs w/electric arrows, Bamboo measure sticks.
AnimalsFarm and Dairy

Special trotting horses, draft, saddle horses, ponies, and misc.

Located ½ mile west of Rt 45 on Rt 87, N. Bloomfield, Ohio 44450. TERMS: CASH, GOOD CHECK DAY OF SALE, VISA, MASTERCARD AND DISCOVER. 5% BUYERS PREMIUM WAIVED WHEN PAID WITH CASH OR GOOD CHECK. Please call your trucker before Saturday to have your horses trucked. To insure you...
CarsFarm and Dairy

Tractors, equipment, tools, 290 milk bottles, and misc.

Vehicles: 2001 Chrysler Concorde 73K+, 1995 GMC 1 ton pickup. Tractors & Equipment: Mc Cormick Farmall BN FABN116987, Farmall H w/spoke wheels & new rear tires, MF 135 diesel, 50” Cub Cadet Super LT1550 riding mower, AC 716 6 sp. Lawn tractor, Snow plow, Mower deck, Tiller, Economy 12 hp tractor, Wheel weights, Snow plow & Mower deck, IH Fast Hitch: Sickle bar mower, 2 btm. plow, 3 pt. Slip scoop, Platform & Sub soiler, Pick pole booster hoist, Pittsburgh 3 pt cultivator 2 row, 3 pt. 5’ Rotary cutter, 6’ 3 pt back blade, New ACB wheel, Steel wheel grain drill, Dearborn loader, 2 btm. Drag plow pull type, Ford: 8’ 3 pt. Spring tooth & 10’ disc, Pull type 2 section spring tooth, Buzz saw, Steel frame on casters, Walk behind plow ditch, Hand cultivator steel wheel,
Buying CarsFarm and Dairy

1959 Galaxy 500 convertible, 1993 Olds Cutlass convertible, 1994 Mustang convertible, Craftsman items, furniture, household, and misc.

1959 Galaxy 500 Convertible 95K+ miles, 1993 Olds Cutlass Supreme Convertible 80K+ miles, 1994 Mustang Convertible 67K+ miles, Ford 8N Good rubber, Intl. 5’ Rotary cutter, Drag disc, Buzz saw, FMC 5’ 3 pt. Back blade, Wheel Horse B80 lawn tractor w/deck, 8’X12’ Storage shed on skids, Winchester gun safe, Gun cabinet w/glass front, Pacific Hydrostar Gas powered pressure washer, Brazing heads, Hitch balls, Vice grips, Vintage welding glasses, Drill bits, Welding helmets, Gas Cans, Duracell powerpack, Worx leaf blower/vac, Ace push lawn mower, Aardvark cultivator, Submersible well pumps, To-go toolboxes, Palm sanders, Parts organizer, DeWalt Reciprocating Saw, C Clamps, Keystone hand grind stone, Ridgid shop vac, Craftsman: Bench grinder & Table saw, Remington turbo heater, Wet saw, Pipe cutters, Pipe threader, Pipe wrenches, Tri Pod pipe vise, 2- Vise 1- Wilton, 3-I Beams, Concrete trowels, Log chains, Air compressor, Alum. Step ladder, Car ramps, Screw jacks, Jack stands, NYCS RR lantern, Hand tools, Fishing poles.
ShoppingFarm and Dairy

Equipment, guns, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Equipment: Gehl 3640 skidloader 1424 hrs quick attach and aux hyd SELLS WITH RESERVE, 2009 JD Gator TX 1194 hrs, Suzuki King Quad 300 4 wheeler,Toro Wheel Horse 312 8speed lawn mower, AC D17 gas tractor, AC D17 parts tractor,4 quick attach hyd drive brush cutter, 4 ft hyd blade universal mount, Bobcat trencher,7 ft 3pt RKO rototiller like new, 3pt 2 bottom Ford plow, 3 pt gin pole, 14 ft utility trailer need floor, CST/Berger Transit.
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Farm equipment liquidation auction – tractors, combines, skid loaders, trailers, antiques, shop tools and more.

Tractors-Combine-Skid Loaders-Trailers: Kioti DK55 has Cab w/ Heat & Air w/ KL551 Loader at 420Hrs., MF 235 Diesel Tractor w/ 3362 Hrs., Farmall M Wide Front Tractor-Not Running, MF Super 35 Combine, New Holland L250 Gas Skid Loader, Mustang 310 Skid Loader-Not Running, JD GT262 Lawn Tractor, 2000 Performance 16’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Dump Trailer w/ 3 way tail gate, 2000 Draw Tite Push & Pull 32’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Trailer, Hull 18’ 14KGVW Hyd. Tilt Trailer w/ Winch, 1991 Hillsboro 24’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Trailer. Equipment: Vermeer 503I Round Baler, IH 430 Square Baler w/ #10 Thrower, NH 254 Rake/Tedder, NH 469 Haybine, (3) Hay Wagons, 16’ Skeleton Hay Elevator, NH 707 3pt. Chopper, AC Blower, Little Giant 20’ Corn Elevator, NI 323 Corn Picker, 3pt. 200 Gallon Sprayer, 16’ Aluminum Elevator, Grain Aerator, Oliver 13 Run Grain Drill, Ferguson 2X Cultivator, Oliver 2X16” Plow, AC 2000 4X Semi Mount Plow, Oliver 8’ Double Packer, JD 494 Planter for Parts, New Idea 214 Spreader for Parts, New Holland 524 Spreader for Parts, Ford PHD, Bush Hog 5’ Rotary Mower, 5’ 3pt. Brush Hog, Andy 7’ 3pt. Dual Tail Wheel Brush Hog, 3pt. Quick Hitch, Tomahawk Make UP Plate, 3 pt. Trailer Mover, 3pt. Bale Spear, 3pt. Bale Carrier, Sears 3pt. Spin Spreader, Skid Steer Mount Hyd. Tree Shear, HD Ford 3pt. Blade, IH Wide Front to fit M thru 706, Farmall Fenders to fit H &M, Narrow Front End for Farmall M, Farmall Belt Pulley, IH Front Weight Bracket, Speedco 3pt. for Farmall, 38” Tire Chains, 50 Gallon Fuel Tank w/ Pump, 500 Gallon Fuel Tank, Pair of Oliver 55 Wheel Weights, 390 Ford V-8 Engine for Parts. Antiques-Shop Tools & Misc.: (2) Cast Iron Kettles, Old Wheel Barrel Style Seeder, Maple Syrup Buckets, Ice Tongs, Wooden Stir Stick, Wooden Child’s Wagon, Wooden Child’s Bobsled, Scooter, Milk Cans, Whiskey Barrels, Wood Barn Pulley, 2 Man Cross Cut Saw, (2) Pallets of Nice Slate, Hand Corn Sheller, Coal Bucket, Sausage Stuffer, Saw Horses, Chain Binders, Trailer Jack, Crow Bars, New Craftsman Tools & Bottom Cabinet, Craftsman Table Saw, Craftsman Radial Arm Saw, Ryobi Chop Saw, (2) Band Saws, Bench Grinder, Laurin Bench Vice, DeWalt Drill & Grinder, Cross Cut Saw Blade, Manual Pipe Bender, 20 Ton Shop Press, Drill Press, 6 HP Craftsman Air Compressor, Steel Work Bench, Jonsered CS2250S Chain Saw, Manual Tire Changer, Space Heater, Wheel Barrow, 4’ Fiberglass Step Ladder, Misc. Shop Lights, Misc. Pipe, Angle & Channel approx. 16’, 4X7 Fence Post, Electric Fence Post, Barb Wire, Farm Gates, Cattle Squeeze Chute, Black Poly Pipe Round Bale Feeder, Cattle Kick Stops, Cattle Oiler, Stainless Wash Tub, (2) Stainless Bucket Milkers, Feed Cart, (2) Clothes Line Poles, Rough Cut Lumber. Terms: Cash or Good Check day of auction, Visa/Mastercard with 4% Conveyance Fee. Photo ID is required to register. NO BUYER’S PREMIUM! All items are to be paid in full and removed day of sale, unless prior arrangements have been made. Auctioneer and Staff are not responsible for accidents or lost and stolen items. Auctioneers Note: All items are sold “as is.” Much more is expected as we clean out the buildings. Some equipment has been kept inside, some outside. Most has not been used for a number of years. Bring a lawn chair and come enjoy the evening. Directions: From Mercer: US- 62 East to Airport Rd. go North to Stoneboro Rd. go East to South Vernon and go South ¾ mi. Watch for auction signs. Check auctionzip.com #12922 for full listing and pictures. Call 330-388-8848 with any questions. PA #AU002995R.
ShoppingFarm and Dairy

ONLINE signs, tools, tractor, primitives, antiques, Fenton, and misc.

Address to be disclosed upon successful payment. This is great mixture of signs, tools, Pennsylvania Panzer tractor, primitives, antiques, Fenton and more. TERMS: Please read carefully the online terms and conditions before bidding. ALL ITEMS ARE SOLD AS IS WHERE IS. Payments are required in U.S. dollars via Credit Card and paid in full within 24 hours of close of auction. All payments made, including down payments and credit card payments, are non-refundable. 10% buyer’s premium will be charged for all invoices.
CarsFarm and Dairy

Tractors, cooler, meat cutting supplies, and misc.

Tractors: John Deere Diesel-Wide Front with JD 48 Loader, Massey Ferguson Diesel wide front-Massey Ferguson 135 diesel with loader, Cletrac needs TLC Gas or Kerosene, Corn sheller, IMCO 6’ 3 pt. disc, Lawn roller, Alum 12’ enclosed trailer, 42” lawn sweep, New hand saws, 2 pipe gates, Chain saws, Standard size PU Tool box, Walk behind troy tiller, 3 in shingles 5 sq, SS Stove stack, Power washer.
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: tools, home improvements, new auto parts, antique vehicles, motorcycles, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 42083 SR 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Preview: June 24, 2021 5-7 p.m. Pick Up: June 30, 2021 3-7 p.m. Antique Vehicles – Motorcycles: From the Estate of James Hurst: 1966 Ford 100 Twin Bean, no tailgate, 3 speed on column, 76195 actual miles; 1965 Chevy Impala SS, 103122 miles+/-; 2003 Ford Explorer V-8 Eddie Bauer (runs, needs exhaust); 1978 Homemade Chopper (Honda?); 1969 Triumph Chopper.
Zanesville, OHFarm and Dairy

Antiques, vintage cars, tractors, equipment, and misc.

Antique and Vintage Cars, Trucks, Tractors, Farm Equipment. Note: The late Cecil Harper started his Auto Business in 1954. 100s of items to be sold. This is a partial listing. Many items not listed. New Holland (Boomer 8N) Tractor (under 300 hrs), Ford Farmatic 60 Farm Tractor, Ford Golden Jubilee...
Pleasant City, OHFarm and Dairy

Lathe, mills, welder, large machines, Snap-On tools, and misc.

Machine Shop Tools * Lathe * Mills * Snap On Tools. Starrett * Mitutoyo * Welder * Tools * 700+ Lots!!. Location: Pleasant City, OH (Address will be listed on your invoice.) Lathe, Mills, Welder, & Large Machines: Rockwell lathe; Bridgeport mill/Mitutoyo controller; Cleveland mill/Mitutoyo controller; Rockwell grinder; Lincoln drill press; Airco Radiograph track torch; Buffalo drill press; Central Pneumatic sand blaster; Superflow SF-110 flowbench; Steel oven; Airco AC/DC Heliwelder; Skay-Blast dry blast system; Abrasive blaster; Torch set; Central machinery bender/roller; Bench vise; Bench grinder; 1 ton engine hoist; Engine bore setup; Engine & engine parts; Honda pressure washer;
CarsFarm and Dairy

Tractors, truck, combine, and misc.

Tractors: 75 John Deere 4630, duals, 10 weights, 3 rear wheel weights, 3 outlets, 8092 hrs , good rubber, 2nd owner SN 020875R; 74 John Deere 4430 axle duals, weights, 5886 hrs., good shape, 2nd owner; 1955 Super 77 Oliver wide front good rubber. Truck: 1994 IH 4900 w/ DT466,...
Animalslumberjocks.com

Rocking horse

I have a new nephew in the family. I wasn’t sure what to get them for a present since this was their 5th child. I figured an heirloom quality rocking horse would be a neat gift. I can’t take credit for the design: Kay Bojesen was a dutch woodworker/designer and was known for her rocking horses. Her design really caught my eye. This was my first time doing a curved lamination. Overall the build went smoothly. I got stuck trying to figure out the angles on the bottom of the legs. After thinking about the cut for about 2 days, I finally figured out that the answer was quite simple. The only problem I ran into was the router template bit tore the ears off (fortunately I was able to fix it and it is pretty difficult to see). It is small and the seat stands at 12”. Hopefully he will grow quickly so he can use soon.
CarsFarm and Dairy

Flooring installation tools, trucks, trailers, and misc.

2014 Ford E-350 Van; 2013 Ford E-250 Van; Chevy C6500 Box Truck; RC Enclosed Trailer; Sure-Trac Enclosed Trailer; Nissan 5,000# Forklift; Tiles Saws; Gang Boxes; Shop Vacs; HEPA Filters; Scaffolding; Pallet Jacks; Warehouse Carts; Ladders; Pallet Racking; Power Washers; Graco Paint Sprayers; Floor Scrapers; Floor Buffers; Groovers; Sanders; Carpet Tools; Hand Tools; Shelving; OFFICE: Desk, Conference Table, Chairs; File Cabinets; INVENTORY: 24×24 Tiles; Rubber Base Mold; Carpet, Carpet Squares; Pallets of Tile; Glue; Caulking; Paint & More!