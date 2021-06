De eso no se habla. We don’t talk about that. From the time that she was a little girl, Isabel Salazar was taught that being gay was shameful. So when Victor decided to come out a few months ago, she didn’t know how to talk about it, nor was she equipped to deal with the aftermath of his life-changing revelation. How does she reconcile this seemingly unconditional love that she has for her firstborn child with a religious Scripture that says he is going to hell? The reality is … she hasn’t really tried yet, which explains why her youngest child, Adrian, has still been left in the dark about his brother’s sexuality. (In Victor’s words, they now live in “a constant state of weirdness” that he calls “the Catholic way.”)