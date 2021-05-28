General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Britt And Jason Return To PC, Sam Tries To Break Them Up?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that Dr. Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) most recent stay in Port Charles has been quite different than her earlier stays? Britt has always typically been out for herself, with very little she wouldn’t do if suited her or gave her an advantage in any way. Up until recently, her main redeeming quality was her close friendship with fellow schemer Brad Cooper (Parry Shen). And even when they were at their worst behavior, it was that friendship that showed there was more underneath the surface, especially in Britt’s case.