General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Britt And Jason Return To PC, Sam Tries To Break Them Up?

By Matt Crider
soapoperaspy.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) was shocked when Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) didn’t send Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) packing when Sam arrived at Jason’s current hiding spot. Instead, as per Sam’s wish to stay to keep her kids safe from the danger that comes from Jason’s career as Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Bernard) and now Carly Corinthos’ (Laura Wright) enforcer. The explosion at the Floating Rib was a wake up call for Sam so she made the difficult choice to break things off with Jason.

