Your teen-aged years are awkward enough. So imagine you’re in The Brady Bunch, suffering all that angst and puberty on prime-time TV. Barry Williams played oldest child Greg on The Brady Bunch. He was 14 when he landed the life-defining role. He was handsome and talented — remember his singing — and never wanted for a date. Williams’ life also was detailed in a number of magazines geared to teen-aged girls. So in any week, he could be featured in 16 or Tiger Beat.