Sometimes, you win when you wait
Rulers, scholars, and commoners — history shows people from all walks of life have made errors in judgement that cost them something. In the Shakespearean tragedy Romeo and Juliet, the lovesmitten Romeo plots his own suicide upon hearing the announcement that his Juliet is dead. In his haste, he ingests poison before he receives the message that she is not gone, but merely drugged. We cringe at the couple’s misfortune and scoff at Romeo’s hastiness.www.mtairynews.com