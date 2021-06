For the second month, India is experiencing another, an extremely severe wave of coronavirus. The rapid rise of the disease actually brought down the health system, people died on the doorsteps of hospitals, and crematoriums could not cope with the flow of bodies. To this day, the situation with COVID-19 in the country remains extremely difficult, and it is aggravated by the epidemic of black mold, which quickly spreads in a warm and humid climate. Free News “spoke with those who are at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus, and learned why the country, which is called the “world pharmacy,” was powerless before the next blow of the pandemic.