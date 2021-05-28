Businesses must invest in air quality

The modern world is a reflection of ancient times, but just more complicated. These lines might sound funny, but it is the reality of the present world. The older world was about civilizations, trade routes, and food for its inhabitants. The modern world has replaced trade routes with sophisticated travel options. The basics, however, are still the same. The trade routes came into the mix to exchange products, ideas within different civilizations. The carriers were often animals, which ate during the journey. In the modern world, business channels are the new name for trade routes. Airplanes, ships, trains have replaced animals as the carriers. The difference is that there are millions of moving parts in these machines, which makes them complicated to understand.