The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that the next two weeks in Genoa City, Wisconsin will be full of fun, shock, intrigue and what could be an indecent proposal. Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) is like a dog with a bone trying to get to the bottom of the, ‘did my grandfather kill my father,’ riddle. The fact that her mother hired her to figure this out should be a red flag, but not to steely justice-loving Amanda. Like a sudden summer storm, look for explosive fireworks to erupt between former orphan Amanda, bio mom Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey), and mysterious granddad Sutton Ames (Jack Landron).