Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Someone Please Cast Plan B Star Victoria Moroles In A Center Stage Remake ASAP

Elite Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite Daily/Barry Wetcher/Columbia/Laurence Mark Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock. Victoria Moroles is no stranger to the spotlight. She caught viewers’ attention with scene-stealing roles in Teen Wolf and Liv and Maddie: Cali Style, and now, she’s starring as the lovably snarky, too-cool-for-school Lupe in Hulu’s new teen comedy, Plan B. But Moroles’ love of performing didn’t originate with acting; it actually stems from her childhood, when she was a competitive dancer. In our recent Zoom call, we took a slight detour from discussing Plan B to talk about Moroles’ dance background and her love for an iconic scene in one of the most beloved dance movies of all time, Center Stage.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Victoria Moroles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asap#Center Stage#Plan B#Elite Daily#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Good Place star responds to Superman casting talk

Since social media began, movie lovers have enjoyed voicing their dream castings on various different platforms, particularly when it comes to superhero flicks as the characters are already fully formed to do so. On Twitter recently, a whole bunch of The Good Place fans revealed that they'd love to see...
MoviesInside the Magic

Stage Adaptation of ‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’ Finalizes Cast

Disney’s 1971 live-action-animated musical, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, is getting a stage adaptation and the casting has just been finalized!. According to Playbill, it will make its reported world premiere on August 14 at Newcastle Theatre Royale prior to a U.K. tour which will include a 5-week holiday season at the Leeds Grand Theatre.
MoviesComicBook

League of Super-Pets Reveals Star-Studded Cast

Hijacking his own "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change" slogan from Black Adam, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson today shared a teaser for the upcoming League of Super-Pets movie, which included a first look at the star-studded cast list, which stars Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. Revealed to the tune of John Williams's classic theme from Superman: The Movie, the reveal teaser also gives us a good look at Krypto in action, as he flies around the screen and a loose approximation of the original Superman credits reveal the new names.
MoviesThe Guardian

Harry Enfield to star in stage version of The Windsors

A new stage version of the TV hit The Windsors will star Harry Enfield both as and at the Prince of Wales when it opens at the theatre of that name in the West End this summer. Announced on Wednesday, The Windsors: Endgame will run for 10 weeks and feature...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Doctor Who’s Mark Gatiss to star in remake of classic family film

Doctor Who's Mark Gatiss has landed a new role, remaking a classic family film. According to Radio Times, he will be directing and starring in The Amazing Mr Blunden – a one-off 90-minute special for Sky Original – and it sounds like a spooky tale. The story follows London teenagers...
TV & VideosDeadline

Dascha Polanco To Star In ‘Dangerous Moms’ NBC Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Orange Is the New Black alumna Dascha Polanco, currently co-starring in Warner Bros.’ In the Heights, is set as a co-lead opposite Shanola Hampton in NBC pilot Dangerous Moms, from Warner Bros. Television and Universal TV. Written by Janine Sherman Barrois based on the Spanish series Señoras del (h)Ampa,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Star Thomas Doherty Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Doherty, one of the stars of HBO Max’s upcoming reboot of Gossip Girl, has signed with WME, marking the first time he has had U.S. representation. The move comes as the series readies for its July 8 premiere. The Scotland-born Doherty’s career has been ramping up since he...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Prodigy” Voice Cast Revealed

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon’s first Trek series created for kids, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” has set its full voice cast with six names set to join Kate Mulgrew reprising her role of “Star Trek: Voyager” lead Kathryn Janeway. The new cast members are as follows with all, bar Mulgrew, playing alien characters:
Moviesmxdwn.com

SNL’s Chloe Fineman Joins Cast of ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake

Chloe Fineman, a breakout star on Saturday Night Live, has been cast in a key role in Warner Bros.’ Father of the Bride remake. She’ll join Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced, Enrique Murciano and Macarena Achaga, who are already attached to the upcoming project. The...
MoviesNME

Kevin Bacon cast as villain in ‘The Toxic Avenger’ remake

Kevin Bacon has officially joined the upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger. The Footloose and Mystic River actor is set to portray a villain opposite Peter Dinklage, who is slated to star as the film’s title character, per The Hollywood Reporter. The 1984 low-budget superhero comedy, which saw Mitch Cohen...
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘Nash Bridges’ movie reboot to star Don Johnson and original cast

From 1996 to 2001, Don Johnson played San Fran’s Special Investigations cop who nailed bad dudes on CBS-TV’s “Nash Bridges.” It’s now back as a two-hour movie. “It’s set again in San Francisco which is now in a slump since the pandemic,” he told me, “but we’ll get it going again. First episode’s a two-hour movie in the fall. USA Network. I deliver it end of August and more episodes are contemplated. I’m executive producer. I own half the show’s copyright.
MoviesCollider

'Firestarter': Blumhouse Remake Casts 'It Chapter 2's Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie

Blumhouse has officially found their Charlie McGee for the upcoming remake of Firestarter starring Zac Efron. Per Deadline, Ryan Kiera Armstrong has been cast in the lead role of the film adaptation from Blumhouse, Weed Road Pictures, and Universal, based on the original horror novel by Stephen King. The news also revealed an image of Armstrong in the first official look at the movie.
EntertainmentThe Sun US

In the Heights cast: Who stars in the musical?

AFTER Broadway and the West End, In the Heights is hitting the screens for the first time. The musical's film adaptation has been released in theatres this Friday, 11 June and will be available for streaming on HBO Max for a month. Who can viewers expect to be in the cast? We have the lowdown.
Minoritiesboxden.com

Someone please let Tariq know sh-t like this makes us look bad.

Google it dummy... He's Pacific Islander.. Prof. GATES: Well, the most surprising story was the story that Don Cheadle's family was enslaved. That's not a surprise. But they were enslaved by Native Americans, by the Chickasaw people. And they were marched out of Mississippi in the Trail of Tears, along with all the other Chickasaw, to what is now Okalahoma.