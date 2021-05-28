Someone Please Cast Plan B Star Victoria Moroles In A Center Stage Remake ASAP

Hijacking his own "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change" slogan from Black Adam, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson today shared a teaser for the upcoming League of Super-Pets movie, which included a first look at the star-studded cast list, which stars Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. Revealed to the tune of John Williams's classic theme from Superman: The Movie, the reveal teaser also gives us a good look at Krypto in action, as he flies around the screen and a loose approximation of the original Superman credits reveal the new names.