DOOL spoilers for summer 2021 confirm that Ciara will come back to Salem. During her last stint, she was found alive but unconscious. She accidentally caused a gas leak, as well as an explosion inside the glass cage. Ben carried his wife into the hospital and she had surgery. However, when Ciara woke up, she was missing three years of memories. That just happened to include the “Cin” love story. By the time Ciara made her exit, she decided to leave Salem with Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson).