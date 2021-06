Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are set to expire within the next two months. Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin says they’ve seen a shift in demand for all COVID-19 vaccines, which is similar to what’s being experienced across the United States. She says they continue to work to bring vaccines to Michiganders into the communities where they live through community clinics, primary care physicians, and mobile clinics as they work to vaccinate 70% and more of the state’s residents.