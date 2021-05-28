What is your favorite hamburger?

From the Ford Cocktail to the Alberto, there’s a whole world of classic Martinis patiently waiting to be rediscovered. Every so often, as the cocktail revival drives steadily on, a new—that is, newly appreciated—Martini enters the bar world zeitgeist. The Alaska. The Tuxedo No. 2. The Turf Club. The it Martini is ever in flux. In wondering what might come next, we looked back at the unsung classics of the first Golden Age of cocktails and the decades that followed to find the best Martinis just waiting to be rediscovered.
