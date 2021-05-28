What is your favorite hamburger?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may be the peak of fall foliage but that also means we’re just a few weeks away from the Christmas holiday season. Signs of the season can be seen already, including at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall where the light installation work has already begun. It’s all for “Dasher’s Light Show” which will officially open on November 5. For those who want to go take a look at the lights, tickets will not be available to buy at the gate. Tickets are sold exclusively online and range between $30-$50, depending on the date and time. Those tickets and the schedule can be found at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO