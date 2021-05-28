The Bucks Aren’t Just Beating the Heat, They’re Humiliating Them
By the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Game 3, the Bucks had long since answered any questions we might’ve had about how they matched up against the Heat. If there was any uncertainty about how Milwaukee felt about Miami, though—about the prism through which it views this opening-round rematch of the 2020 series that saw Jimmy Butler and Co. flat-out embarrass Giannis Antetokounmpo, the debacle that put a perma-Bunsen burner beneath Mike Budenholzer’s seat on the Bucks’ bench—the answer came with 6:28 to go.www.theringer.com