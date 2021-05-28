Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Bucks Aren’t Just Beating the Heat, They’re Humiliating Them

By Dan Devine
The Ringer
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Game 3, the Bucks had long since answered any questions we might’ve had about how they matched up against the Heat. If there was any uncertainty about how Milwaukee felt about Miami, though—about the prism through which it views this opening-round rematch of the 2020 series that saw Jimmy Butler and Co. flat-out embarrass Giannis Antetokounmpo, the debacle that put a perma-Bunsen burner beneath Mike Budenholzer’s seat on the Bucks’ bench—the answer came with 6:28 to go.

www.theringer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Shot Put#Heat#Ringer#The Heat Hawks#Espn#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ESPN analysts size up Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks playoff series, offer predictions

May 17—ESPN, earlier this year, dumped the analyst who predicted the Heat would miss the playoffs, for reasons obviously unrelated. But two ESPN analysts who consistently give the Heat its due — Jalen Rose and Kendrick Perkins — believe Miami's playoff journey will be a short one because of the quality of Miami's first-round opponent.
NBAFinger Lakes Times

Kristian Winfield: Nets almost beat Bucks without James Harden. They’re confident they can win with him.

NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo had the game of his life. And it almost didn’t matter. It was a May 2 matchup between the Bucks and Nets, the first of back-to-back games between championship hopefuls in Milwaukee, and Antetokounmpo may as well have been Dirk Nowitzki. He dribbled up court and shot top-of-the-key 3s with confidence, finishing with 49 points on 21-of-36 shooting from the field. The below-average 3-point shooter hit four of his eight attempts from downtown that night.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo: PJ Tucker pushes us to be great

Michael Scotto: Giannis Antetokounmpo on PJ Tucker: “He keeps making everything tough on KD (Kevin Durant). He’s vocal. He’s a leader. He pushes us to be great. He’s definitely a big piece of this organization and this team. He’s going to keep helping us. We definitely need him moving forward.”
NBA247Sports

Bam Adebayo named to NBA All-Defensive Team

Miami Heat All-Star and former Wildcat Bam Adebayo was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team for the second straight season, it was announced Monday. Adebayo was named to the Second Team. He was also a Second Team selection in 2020. Get the latest Kentucky Wildcats news sent directly to your...
NBAMavs Moneyball

The Mavericks are betting big on their role players this postseason

The Dallas Mavericks had Giannis Antetokounmpo in their sights for more than two years. Whatever personnel decisions they made in the last couple years, they always kept an eye on the summer of 2021. That was when Antetokounmpo was set to become a free agent and possibly leave Milwaukee. The...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are the Heat about to make up for lost time?

Q: Jimmy Butler missed 20 games. That’s a lot. — Chris. A: Yes . . . until you remove the 10 he missed in NBA pandemic protocols. In this most unusual of seasons, I’m not sure you hold such missed time against a player. The reality is that if not for the NBA’s contract tracing and constant testing, an employee in another field might have continued on without any lost time. The point being that ...
NBAYardbarker

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler Make All-Defensive Second-Team

After a disappointing first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat at least received some positive news Monday. The league announced forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo were named the second-team All-Defensive Team. It marked the second straight year Adebayo has made the list while Butler is honored for the fifth time in his career.
NBABrew Hoop

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday Named First Team All-Defense

For the second year in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks have multiple team members who landed on the All-NBA Defensive teams. This year, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday who took home the honors, both landing with First Team slots. Of course, last year Milwaukee was able to get...
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Nets-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not that guy, and Mike Budenholzer is not that coach

Let’s get this straight right off the top: The Milwaukee Bucks did not choke in their crushing Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, a game which they led by as many as 17 points. They got beat by Kevin Durant, who is so much better than the best the Bucks have to offer that it doesn’t even matter that Kyrie Irving is out and James Harden is basically down a leg.
NBASkySports

Milwaukee Bucks even series with Brooklyn Nets as Kyrie Irving injured

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory on Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games...
NBAtheScore

Harden-less Nets humiliate Bucks to take 2-0 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant left Giannis Antetokounmpo in his tracks and got to the rim for a reverse layup, with James Harden coming way off his baseline spot to cheer. Harden may be hurt, but the Brooklyn Nets are showing no hint that they miss him. “I think...
NBAYardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks to a big win in Milwaukee, series tied 2-2

The Bucks/Nets series is officially tied and up for grabs. The Mikwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 107-96 in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum. Through 2 games in Brooklyn the Nets looked like they would run away with this series. However, the Bucks handled their business and protected their home-court. Now we are looking at a tied series heading back to Brooklyn.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Jimmy Butler makes All-NBA Third Team

For the second consecutive season with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler made the All-NBA Third Team. Last month, I wrote an article wondering whether Butler would receive any recognition for his 2020-21 season. He didn’t make the All-Star team this year. After missing 10 games with an extended stay in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Butler lifted Miami out of the bottom rungs of the Eastern Conference and into the playoffs. Miami finished the season 33-19 with Butler in the lineup and just 7-13 with him out.
NBABleacher Report

LeBron James, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic Headline 2020-21 All-NBA Team Selections

Add an All-NBA first team selection to Nikola Jokic's list of accomplishments during the 2020-21 season. The league MVP headlined the list of All-NBA selections, which were revealed ahead of Tuesday's second-round showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Jokic was joined by Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard on the first team.