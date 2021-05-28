Cancel
Alabama State

BCBS of Alabama earns top J.D. Power designation in member satisfaction for 10th year

By Sean Ross
Yellowhammer News
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama ranks highest in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the East South Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Commercial Member Health Plan Study. Since J.D. Power first published the study in 2007, BCBS of Alabama has ranked highest in member...

yellowhammernews.com
Politics
