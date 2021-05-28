Cancel
A Key U.S. Inflation Gauge Rose 3.1% Year Over Year, Higher Than Expected

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC New York
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe core personal consumption expenditures price index increased 3.1% in April from a year earlier. Federal Reserve officials consider the core PCE to be the best gauge of inflation. Personal income dropped sharply as the effects faded from March’s government stimulus checks. A key inflation indicator rose a faster-than-expected 3.1%...

