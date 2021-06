Imagine for a moment that your working career is coming to an end and retirement is on the horizon. What does that look like for you?. Are you going to travel to exotic destinations, live in a golf course community, spend more time with the grandkids, volunteer in areas you are passionate about or live out your bucket list items? Ironically, yourlifeafterwork.com is our company’s web address, and we help many people plan for their life after work.