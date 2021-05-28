Cancel
New York City, NY

Struggling with the Mortgage? Aid Coming to New York This Summer

By Mike Karolyi
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The vaccinations are increasing and the masks are coming off but there are millions of people still feeling the financial effects of the pandemic. If you are a homeowner having difficulty paying your mortgage, taxes, utilities, insurance or association dues help is on the way. Money Wise reports that nearly...

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York

Real Estatemississippifreepress.org

3,508 Mississippians At Risk of Losing Homes As COVID Forbearance Program Nears End

Thousands of Mississippians significantly behind on their mortgage payments have still yet to take advantage of the CARES Act forbearance program, set to expire in only two weeks on June 30. Enrollment in the program provides homeowners with up to a year of protection against foreclosure, with very few restrictions and requirements to qualify and apply.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Share of U.S. Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Dips to 4.04 Percent

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey, the total number of U.S. loans now in forbearance decreased by 12 basis points from 4.16% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 4.04% as of June 6, 2021. The share of Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Real EstateReverse Mortgage Daily

New York State Legislature Passes Bill Allowing Reverse Mortgages on Co-Ops

The New York State Legislature once more passed legislation last week which would allow seniors living in cooperative apartment buildings to apply for a reverse mortgage loan, in a new effort designed to give seniors in the state another option to access their home’s equity. This is according to an announcement made by the office of Rep. Jeffrey Dinowitz, a Democrat representing New York’s 81st assembly district.
Real EstateSeattle Times

New mortgage refinance program for lower-income homeowners opens

A new mortgage refinancing program from Fannie Mae targeted to low- and moderate-income borrowers opened to applicants June 5. With mortgage rates still hovering not far from all-time lows, now is a great time for homeowners to consider a refi. However, many lenders have imposed tight credit standards, which meant some low- and moderate-income homeowners were denied the opportunity to save by refinancing to a lower rate.
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Mortgage, rent aid available to county residents

Center for Community Action (CCA) is pleased to announce their new Mortgage Assistance and Rental Assistance program through the Community Development Block CV grant. Through the partnership with Bedford County Planning Commission and Huntingdon County Planning Commission, the program can offer up to six months of mortgage assistance, rental assistance and utility assistance. It is available in Bedford Township, Bedford County wide, Huntingdon Borough and Huntingdon County wide.
Income TaxPosted by
MassLive.com

Stimulus Update: 36 million Americans to receive $300 monthly payments starting in July, IRS letter said

Around 36 million families are receiving letters from the Internal Revenue Service informing Americans they may be eligible for monthly child tax credit payments. “The expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted in March. The letters are going to families who may be eligible based on information they included in either their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return or who used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year to register for an Economic Impact Payment,” the release said.
New York City, NYeastnewyork.com

Applications Open for New 219 Unit Building in East New York to Open This Summer

50 Penn, located at 2628 Fulton St. is a newly constructed 219 unit mixed-use building located in the East New York (CB #5) section of Brooklyn, New York. The property will complete construction in the Summer of 2021. Project amenities include a outdoor terrace, bicycle storage, community rooms, elevator, and on-site laundry room. Project amenities are available to all building residents. The building is smoke-free and is in close proximity to public transit. Tenants are responsible for electricity for cooking and light. This building is part of the NYC Connects Affordable Housing Program. – This Application Process Closes August 9, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
NewyorkStreetfood.com

How Delivery of Food and Groceries Has Come Back in New York

Food delivery trends.Photo by Norma Mortenson on Pexels.com. Apart from hoarding toilet paper and panic buying, general consumer spending drastically dropped during the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis. In fact, statistics indicated that retail sales dropped by close to 10% in March of 2020. The subsequent lockdown measures and stay at home orders aimed at curbing the pandemic caused a significant disruption in the way people shop for everything from food, groceries, and other consumer goods. On the one hand, online food/grocery ordering and delivery have seen a significant increase as more people in cities that were under lockdown like New York spend more time indoors. On the other hand, the situation presented a number of opportunities for retailers to get a new lease of life for their business.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Mortgage applications are thinning as summer approaches

For the third week in a row, mortgage applications decreased. Mortgage applications fell 3.1% in the week ending June 4, and refis took the biggest dip, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. “Most of the decline in mortgage rates came late last week, with the 30-year...
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

Angel Oak Mortgage: A New mREIT IPO Is Coming Soon

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...
Syracuse, NYwskg.org

Cuomo: New York State Fair To Open At 100% Capacity This Summer

SYRACUSE, NY (WRVO) – The New York State Fair will be back at full capacity this summer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the move as the state’s COVID-19 infection rate dropped to .41% Sunday. Speaking at the New York State Fairgrounds near Syracuse Monday, Cuomo said he’s looking forward to a...
Businessbhhsdrysdale.com

June is National Homeownership Month

National Homeownership Month is celebrated in June, the kickoff of the summer homebuying season. Homeownership is widely considered the foundation of civil stability and familial happiness – the American Dream. The National Association of REALTORS (NAR) believes homeownership gives families more financial security, a better lifestyle, and stronger communities through...