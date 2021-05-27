Cancel
Tractors, crawler loader, farm machinery, firearms, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRACTORS: Ford 500 diesel w/ Turbo 8 sp – Dual power – S. Remote – Flat Top Fenders; Long 550 2 WD – S. Remote (4157 hrs); Deutz D130-06 4 WD – S. Remote – 1000 PTO – 18.4 x 38 Rears w// New Hyd Pump, Needs Installed). Farmall 400 Diesel – WF – FH; Farmall 560 Diesel – NF – FH – 656 Motor (not running); Farmall Super M – NF – straight Draw bar (not running); Farmall 400-450 Diesel – NF – FH (for parts).

Louisville, OHFarm and Dairy

ONLINE: 6/26 at 10AM-7/1 at 11AM. Tractors, trucks, trailers, and misc.

Tractors – Trucks – Trailers – Farm Equip. Tools – Recreational Vehicles – Lawn & Garden – Collector Autos. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: COUNTY AUCTION BARN – 9456 COLUMBUS RD. NE, LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 173 (State St.) 2 miles east of SR 44 or 3 miles west of US Rt. 62 to Columbus Rd. and auction.
Canfield, OHFarm and Dairy

Rough terrain cranes, bridge pavers ,crawler tractor, real estate, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 2 ROUGH TERRAIN CRANES: Lorain LRT230(30T, AT, 94’ boom), Lorain. LRT230(30T, AT, 94’ boom), 3 BRIDGE PAVERS: Bidwell Bridge 3600(80’ 3-truss), Bidwell Roadway, Bidwell(Texture), 4 BOOM LIFTS: Snorkel TB60(4×4), Snorkel TB60(4×4), Snorkel TB60(4×4), Grove M266DT, 2 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS: Komatsu PC270LC-7, Koehring 6633, CONCRETE CRUSHER: Genesis DP GDP650, RUBBER TIRED LOADER: Komatsu WA320, CRAWLER TRACTOR: Komatsu D41E-6, TELESCOPIC FORKLIFT: JLG G9-43A, 3 AIR COMPRESSORS: IR 250CFM, (2)Sullair 250CFM, TAR BUGGY: Cimline 225D, GENERATOR: 2016 Kubota(diesel), WELDER: 400amp(diesel), WATER PUMPS: 4” Electric Submersible, Electric Power Unit, POWER WASHERS: 2017 7000psi(2 wands), SPRAYER: Liquid Control Epoxy Applicator(grout), Speedflo Hydra Pro, TRUCK: GMC 20’ Flatbed, DUMP TRAILER: Borco Dump Trailer, 2 ALUMINUM TRAILERS: (2)8,000gal., 2 FLATBED TRAILERS: (2)40’ High Flats, STRETCH TRAILER: Fruehauf 40’, 3 TAGALONG TRAILERS: 1994-1993 Interstate 20-ton(t/a), Eager Beaver 10T, 3 HYDRAULIC HAMMERS: Allied 770, Atlas Copco HB2500, Atlas Copco HD2200, LARGE QUANTITY SPECIAL STEEL SHEETING, 61 BRIDGE FORMS & ACCESSORIES: (6)Column Compression Springs(3ft. dia.), (55)Zap Rebar Couplers(#10 & #11), 44 RIGGING: (10)HD Bridge C Clamps, (5) Crosby Shackles(25-50-ton), (2)Tagged Girder Demo(45-T-20’), (2)Sheet Piling Crosby Hooks, (25)Aluminum Picks(1’x24’), 10,588 STEEL CONCRETE FORMS: (1200)Heavy 9” Paving, (5800)Heavy 14” Paving, (800)6” Sidewalk/Footing, (500)9” Sidewalk/Footing, (500)10” Sidewalk/Footing, (500)12” Sidewalk/Footing, (400)18” Sidewalk/Footing, (1100)36” Sidewalk/Footing, (500)Form Pins, 290 WOOD FORMS: (30)6’x10’, (40)5’x10’, (100)4’x12’, (40)4’x8’, (80)2’x10’, 446 SAFETY EQUIPMENT: (5)S-T Harness/Lanyard, (9)S-T Glasses(12/box), (3)25-Person First Aid Kits, (2)7700 Series Silicon Mask & Filters, (12)Hardhats, (6)Retractable Lanyards, (10)
CarsFarm and Dairy

Christmas equipment, tractors, equipment, and misc.

Christmas Tree Equipment: Howey Tree Baler Model 210RC-chain drive w/Honda 9 HP engine, New Design Tree planter-2 seats, Top n Tilt 3 pt unit for leveling tree planter, Shakee 3 pt tree shaker, Stumpee 3 pt stump cutter, Small mist blower, 50 Gallon sprayer w/2 Row boom, 6’ and 8’signs w/electric arrows, Bamboo measure sticks.
Apple Creek, OHFarm and Dairy

Buggies, manure spreader, guns, household, and misc.

Location: 8743 Mt. Hope Road, Apple Creek, Oh 44606. From Maysville take Mt. Hope Road, south to auction on right. Buggies, Manure Spreader, Guns, Household: 2 top buggies; 1 Mini Surrey; #8 New Idea manure spreader; 6’ garden disc; walking plow; homemade 6’ Studebaker truck bed trailer; 300 gal. fuel tank; 2000W Honda generator; 11 hp Honda motor; gas cans; Montgomery ward chainsaw; copper baseboard radiators; copper piping; coal stove; large turnbuckles misc. tools; Triple 17 and a Dbl. 20 wooden ladder; 4in PVC pipe fittings and scrap piles.
Farm and Dairy

Guns, vehicles, tractors, equipment, collectibles, tools, and misc.

Guns: Traditions Pennsylvania flintlock – 50 cal, double set triggers, fiber optic sites. Early percussion smooth bore musket. CVI Gamemaster Hawkin rifle – 50 cal percussion. Glenfield model 20 – .22 cal made by Marlin. Glenfield model 75 semi auto 22 w/scope. Thompson Center New Englander 50 cal percussion. Marlin model 60 .22 semi auto – micro groove barrel (cracked stock). Springfield model 234 .22 made by Savage Arms. Simmons scope 2-10 power 44mm parkerized Finnish,
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Farm reduction, consignments, and misc.

Equipment: International 6 row corn head, Allis Chalmers 7’ Pitmanless sickle bar mower 3pt hitch, (2) International silage blower, Landoll subsoiler 7 shank 3 pt hitch, 5 shank International subsoiler 3pt hitch, Sitrex two spin hay tedder, Mixer cart, John Deere 7200 4 row narrow corn planter – finger pick up, dry fertilizer. John Deere 8250 grain drill 13 hoe- single disc, grass seed, marker wheels. Brillion cultipacker 13’ spring tooth attachment. John Deere 4425 combine – 2wd, all new belts, straw chopper attachment, 1436 hrs. Stoltzfus pull behind spreader – 3 ton, lime and fertilizer, 540 pto. John Deere 213 grain head. John Deere 443 narrow head corn. Bobcat model 500 – 19HP Kohler motor & forks. John Deere model 430 diesel 60” mower – power steering EX hydraulics- runs very well. IH 10’ transport disc, New Holland 256 hay rake, Killbros 400 center dump wagon, John Deere crawler/loader, Vermeer round bale hauler, New 55 gallon 3 pt sprayer w/16’ broom, New 78” rock bucket, Grain wagon, 3 pt hitch cultivator, International 544 Highcrop, Cyclone finish mower, 7 shank chisel plow,
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Farm items, lawn tractors, collectibles, jugs, cigar boxes, collectibles, and misc.

Farm Items: AC D17 Gas Tractor w/WF; AC WD Gas Tractor w/NF & Blade; Farmall H Gas Tractor w/NF; AC 3 & 4 BTM Plow w/AC Snap Coupler; 2 BTM Pull Type Plow; JD 3BTM Plow 3pt.; Drag Disc; Spray Tan on Wheels; 3pt. Blade; Buzz Saw; JD 494 4 Row Corn Planter; (2) 2Wheeled Trailer; Cement Mixer; Clipper #2B Grain Cleaner; Wood Corn Sheller; Wood Beam Walk Behind Plow; Fence Posts;
Millersburg, OHFarm and Dairy

Ford tractor, appliances, Tom Miller painting, glassware, household, and misc.

Location: 4611 SR 39, Millersburg, OH 44654. From Berlin take SR 39 East to property. Located just before Hummel Insurance. Signs Posted!. Tractor & Garden Tools: Ford Tractor; Mantis & Garden King Tiller; Quality Pro Lawn Sweeper; Sprayers; Composter; Electric Chainsaw; Composter; Lawn Cart; Wooden Keg; Bucket; Old Traps; Bolt Cutters; Chains; Hand Tools & Antique Tools.
CarsFarm and Dairy

Tractors, cooler, meat cutting supplies, and misc.

Tractors: John Deere Diesel-Wide Front with JD 48 Loader, Massey Ferguson Diesel wide front-Massey Ferguson 135 diesel with loader, Cletrac needs TLC Gas or Kerosene, Corn sheller, IMCO 6’ 3 pt. disc, Lawn roller, Alum 12’ enclosed trailer, 42” lawn sweep, New hand saws, 2 pipe gates, Chain saws, Standard size PU Tool box, Walk behind troy tiller, 3 in shingles 5 sq, SS Stove stack, Power washer.
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Farm equipment liquidation auction – tractors, combines, skid loaders, trailers, antiques, shop tools and more.

Tractors-Combine-Skid Loaders-Trailers: Kioti DK55 has Cab w/ Heat & Air w/ KL551 Loader at 420Hrs., MF 235 Diesel Tractor w/ 3362 Hrs., Farmall M Wide Front Tractor-Not Running, MF Super 35 Combine, New Holland L250 Gas Skid Loader, Mustang 310 Skid Loader-Not Running, JD GT262 Lawn Tractor, 2000 Performance 16’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Dump Trailer w/ 3 way tail gate, 2000 Draw Tite Push & Pull 32’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Trailer, Hull 18’ 14KGVW Hyd. Tilt Trailer w/ Winch, 1991 Hillsboro 24’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Trailer. Equipment: Vermeer 503I Round Baler, IH 430 Square Baler w/ #10 Thrower, NH 254 Rake/Tedder, NH 469 Haybine, (3) Hay Wagons, 16’ Skeleton Hay Elevator, NH 707 3pt. Chopper, AC Blower, Little Giant 20’ Corn Elevator, NI 323 Corn Picker, 3pt. 200 Gallon Sprayer, 16’ Aluminum Elevator, Grain Aerator, Oliver 13 Run Grain Drill, Ferguson 2X Cultivator, Oliver 2X16” Plow, AC 2000 4X Semi Mount Plow, Oliver 8’ Double Packer, JD 494 Planter for Parts, New Idea 214 Spreader for Parts, New Holland 524 Spreader for Parts, Ford PHD, Bush Hog 5’ Rotary Mower, 5’ 3pt. Brush Hog, Andy 7’ 3pt. Dual Tail Wheel Brush Hog, 3pt. Quick Hitch, Tomahawk Make UP Plate, 3 pt. Trailer Mover, 3pt. Bale Spear, 3pt. Bale Carrier, Sears 3pt. Spin Spreader, Skid Steer Mount Hyd. Tree Shear, HD Ford 3pt. Blade, IH Wide Front to fit M thru 706, Farmall Fenders to fit H &M, Narrow Front End for Farmall M, Farmall Belt Pulley, IH Front Weight Bracket, Speedco 3pt. for Farmall, 38” Tire Chains, 50 Gallon Fuel Tank w/ Pump, 500 Gallon Fuel Tank, Pair of Oliver 55 Wheel Weights, 390 Ford V-8 Engine for Parts. Antiques-Shop Tools & Misc.: (2) Cast Iron Kettles, Old Wheel Barrel Style Seeder, Maple Syrup Buckets, Ice Tongs, Wooden Stir Stick, Wooden Child’s Wagon, Wooden Child’s Bobsled, Scooter, Milk Cans, Whiskey Barrels, Wood Barn Pulley, 2 Man Cross Cut Saw, (2) Pallets of Nice Slate, Hand Corn Sheller, Coal Bucket, Sausage Stuffer, Saw Horses, Chain Binders, Trailer Jack, Crow Bars, New Craftsman Tools & Bottom Cabinet, Craftsman Table Saw, Craftsman Radial Arm Saw, Ryobi Chop Saw, (2) Band Saws, Bench Grinder, Laurin Bench Vice, DeWalt Drill & Grinder, Cross Cut Saw Blade, Manual Pipe Bender, 20 Ton Shop Press, Drill Press, 6 HP Craftsman Air Compressor, Steel Work Bench, Jonsered CS2250S Chain Saw, Manual Tire Changer, Space Heater, Wheel Barrow, 4’ Fiberglass Step Ladder, Misc. Shop Lights, Misc. Pipe, Angle & Channel approx. 16’, 4X7 Fence Post, Electric Fence Post, Barb Wire, Farm Gates, Cattle Squeeze Chute, Black Poly Pipe Round Bale Feeder, Cattle Kick Stops, Cattle Oiler, Stainless Wash Tub, (2) Stainless Bucket Milkers, Feed Cart, (2) Clothes Line Poles, Rough Cut Lumber. Terms: Cash or Good Check day of auction, Visa/Mastercard with 4% Conveyance Fee. Photo ID is required to register. NO BUYER’S PREMIUM! All items are to be paid in full and removed day of sale, unless prior arrangements have been made. Auctioneer and Staff are not responsible for accidents or lost and stolen items. Auctioneers Note: All items are sold “as is.” Much more is expected as we clean out the buildings. Some equipment has been kept inside, some outside. Most has not been used for a number of years. Bring a lawn chair and come enjoy the evening. Directions: From Mercer: US- 62 East to Airport Rd. go North to Stoneboro Rd. go East to South Vernon and go South ¾ mi. Watch for auction signs. Check auctionzip.com #12922 for full listing and pictures. Call 330-388-8848 with any questions. PA #AU002995R.
Ripley, WVFarm and Dairy

Trucks, trailers, equipment, tools, guns, and misc.

Directions: I-77N Fairplain Exit, Follow RT. 21 north approx. 5.5 miles to building on left. Trucks/Trailers: 1996 Ford F250 V8 4×4 w/ 167k miles, 2002 Moritz 20’+5’ Gooseneck Trailer, 2010 Moritz 16’ Livestock Trailer Equipment: Zetor 7441 4×4 Tractor w/ Loader, NH TL 100A 4×4 Tractor, NH BR7060 Round Baler, Galfre P-FR/D 245 Disc Mower, NH 451 Sickle Mower, NH 256 Rake, 2 Basket Tedder, NH 273 Square Baler, Cone Fertilizer Spreader, 3pt Post Auger, Kuhn GA 4121 Hay Rake, King Kutter HD Scraper Blade, Corral Panels, Round Bale Feeders, Pig Pole, Guns: Remington 700ADL 243, Remington 742 30-06, Remington 760 30-06, Remington 7400 243, Remington 11 87 12GA, Ranger 34A 22LR, JC Higgins 20 GA, Ruger 77/22 22WM, Winchester 1200 12GA, Remington 700BDL 7mm, Ruger LCR.38, Ruger LCR .22, Colt 80 Series 1911 .45 Stainless, Tools: Craftsman Router Table #25444, DeWalt DW705 Compound Miter Saw, Craftsman Radial Saw, Craftsman 18” Motorized Scroll Saw, DeWalt DW871 Chop Saw, DeWalt DC390 Cordless Circular Saw, RotoZip Spiral Saw, Milwaukee Circular Saw, Milwaukee 7-1/4” Tilt-Lok Circular Saw, DeWalt Sander, Bostitch Staple Gun, DeWalt Nail Gun, DeWalt Finish Nailer, Craftsman 2¼ Ton Trolley Jacks, Torin 3½ Ton Quick Lift Service Jack, Michelin 3½ Ton Speedy Lift Hydraulic Jack, Schumacher SE-5212A Battery Charger, Craftsman LaserTrac Leveling Base, Black & Decker Drill,7 Gal/125 PSI Craftsman Air Compressor, 1HP 12 Gal/100PSI Sears 1HP Air Compressor, Craftsman Wet & Dry Shop Vac, 12gal Heavy Duty Shop Vac, Floodlights w/ stand, Welding Helmet, Yard Cart, Misc Yard Tools, Misc Screws/Nails/Bolts.
ShoppingFarm and Dairy

Equipment, guns, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Equipment: Gehl 3640 skidloader 1424 hrs quick attach and aux hyd SELLS WITH RESERVE, 2009 JD Gator TX 1194 hrs, Suzuki King Quad 300 4 wheeler,Toro Wheel Horse 312 8speed lawn mower, AC D17 gas tractor, AC D17 parts tractor,4 quick attach hyd drive brush cutter, 4 ft hyd blade universal mount, Bobcat trencher,7 ft 3pt RKO rototiller like new, 3pt 2 bottom Ford plow, 3 pt gin pole, 14 ft utility trailer need floor, CST/Berger Transit.
Kidron, OHFarm and Dairy

65+ Acres in 11 parcels, farm machinery, antiques, and misc.

2/Bedroom Cottage * 40 x 62 Bank-Barn * 4-Car Detached Garage. Opportunities like this only become available once in a lifetime! A pristine farmstead in the Kidron area, this farm has unmatched views that stretch for miles. The rich farmland drains well towards the road frontage off of three roads and offers very desirable building sites. The 2-story home on parcel one has been well-maintained with a newer roof, siding and includes kitchen, dining, living room and one bed and bath on the main-floor. The upper story features an additional bathroom and 2 bedrooms. Additionally, on the home parcel is a 2/bedroom bungalow cottage and numerous outbuildings including a 4-car detached garage, machinery shed, and bank barn that is in good shape and features post and timber-frame construction. Private well and septic service the two homes that are heated with fuel oil and feature electric hot water heat. All building lots are fully plotted and approved with septic designs.
Carsbigiron.com

International 806 Farmall 2WD Tractor W/Loader

Item Description (Last Updated: May 5, 2021) International 806 Farmall 2WD Tractor W/Loader, 1,374 Hrs Showing, With A New Idea Front End Loader Model 504 Sn# 10441, Has Bucket/manure Fork Combo, Diesel Engine, Plug In Tank Heater, Fuel/temp Gauges, Hand Throttle, 2 Batteries, Alternator, Toolbox, 540/1000 RPM PTO, 3 Point Hitch, Rear Drawbar, SMV Sign, Rear Fenders, Power Steering, Lights, T/A, Gear Shift W/LHR And 4 Speeds, 2 Hydraulic Remotes/loader Are Hooked Up To These, 9.5LX15 Front Tires, 18.4X34 Rear Mains And Duals With 9 Bolt Axle Hubs, SN: 36009.
Buying CarsFarm and Dairy

Antiques and vintage cars, trucks, and misc.

Note: The late Cecil Harper started his Auto Business in 1954. 100s of items to be sold. This is a partial listing. Many items not listed. Vehicles: 2002 Thunderbird – only 25 miles, great condition – like new, 1940 Oldsmobile – restored, orig. interior, 6-cylinder flathead, 1934 Plymouth 4 door – great condition, 6-cylinder flathead, 1935 Ford coupe w/rumble seat, 1926 Ford Model T – great condition, 1929 Ford Model A – fair condition, 1935 Ford 2 door coupe – fair condition, V-8 flathead, 1951 Ford Custom 2 door – totally restored, V-8, 1951 Plymouth Cranbrook 4 door, 1961 Plymouth Valiant – all orig., fair condition, 1968 Ford Mustang – fixer-upper, has refurbished engine & transmission, 1951 Studebaker 4 door – fixer-upper, 1949 Buick Elite 4 door – fixer-upper, Oldsmobile ninety-eight 4 door – fixer-upper, Chrysler Desoto, 1985 GMC Suburban 2500 – good condition, 1928 Plymouth 2 door – Bonnie & Clyde car. Good condition, 1957 Dodge Custom Royal 4 door – fixer-upper, 1929 Ford model A customized to a backward driver, 1959 Ford Galaxie 4 door – project car, 1957 Dodge Truck – project – Jeep Jeepster –