Tractors, crawler loader, farm machinery, firearms, and misc.

Tractors-Combine-Skid Loaders-Trailers: Kioti DK55 has Cab w/ Heat & Air w/ KL551 Loader at 420Hrs., MF 235 Diesel Tractor w/ 3362 Hrs., Farmall M Wide Front Tractor-Not Running, MF Super 35 Combine, New Holland L250 Gas Skid Loader, Mustang 310 Skid Loader-Not Running, JD GT262 Lawn Tractor, 2000 Performance 16’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Dump Trailer w/ 3 way tail gate, 2000 Draw Tite Push & Pull 32’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Trailer, Hull 18’ 14KGVW Hyd. Tilt Trailer w/ Winch, 1991 Hillsboro 24’ Tandem Dual Gooseneck Trailer. Equipment: Vermeer 503I Round Baler, IH 430 Square Baler w/ #10 Thrower, NH 254 Rake/Tedder, NH 469 Haybine, (3) Hay Wagons, 16’ Skeleton Hay Elevator, NH 707 3pt. Chopper, AC Blower, Little Giant 20’ Corn Elevator, NI 323 Corn Picker, 3pt. 200 Gallon Sprayer, 16’ Aluminum Elevator, Grain Aerator, Oliver 13 Run Grain Drill, Ferguson 2X Cultivator, Oliver 2X16” Plow, AC 2000 4X Semi Mount Plow, Oliver 8’ Double Packer, JD 494 Planter for Parts, New Idea 214 Spreader for Parts, New Holland 524 Spreader for Parts, Ford PHD, Bush Hog 5’ Rotary Mower, 5’ 3pt. Brush Hog, Andy 7’ 3pt. Dual Tail Wheel Brush Hog, 3pt. Quick Hitch, Tomahawk Make UP Plate, 3 pt. Trailer Mover, 3pt. Bale Spear, 3pt. Bale Carrier, Sears 3pt. Spin Spreader, Skid Steer Mount Hyd. Tree Shear, HD Ford 3pt. Blade, IH Wide Front to fit M thru 706, Farmall Fenders to fit H &M, Narrow Front End for Farmall M, Farmall Belt Pulley, IH Front Weight Bracket, Speedco 3pt. for Farmall, 38” Tire Chains, 50 Gallon Fuel Tank w/ Pump, 500 Gallon Fuel Tank, Pair of Oliver 55 Wheel Weights, 390 Ford V-8 Engine for Parts. Antiques-Shop Tools & Misc.: (2) Cast Iron Kettles, Old Wheel Barrel Style Seeder, Maple Syrup Buckets, Ice Tongs, Wooden Stir Stick, Wooden Child’s Wagon, Wooden Child’s Bobsled, Scooter, Milk Cans, Whiskey Barrels, Wood Barn Pulley, 2 Man Cross Cut Saw, (2) Pallets of Nice Slate, Hand Corn Sheller, Coal Bucket, Sausage Stuffer, Saw Horses, Chain Binders, Trailer Jack, Crow Bars, New Craftsman Tools & Bottom Cabinet, Craftsman Table Saw, Craftsman Radial Arm Saw, Ryobi Chop Saw, (2) Band Saws, Bench Grinder, Laurin Bench Vice, DeWalt Drill & Grinder, Cross Cut Saw Blade, Manual Pipe Bender, 20 Ton Shop Press, Drill Press, 6 HP Craftsman Air Compressor, Steel Work Bench, Jonsered CS2250S Chain Saw, Manual Tire Changer, Space Heater, Wheel Barrow, 4’ Fiberglass Step Ladder, Misc. Shop Lights, Misc. Pipe, Angle & Channel approx. 16’, 4X7 Fence Post, Electric Fence Post, Barb Wire, Farm Gates, Cattle Squeeze Chute, Black Poly Pipe Round Bale Feeder, Cattle Kick Stops, Cattle Oiler, Stainless Wash Tub, (2) Stainless Bucket Milkers, Feed Cart, (2) Clothes Line Poles, Rough Cut Lumber. Terms: Cash or Good Check day of auction, Visa/Mastercard with 4% Conveyance Fee. Photo ID is required to register. NO BUYER’S PREMIUM! All items are to be paid in full and removed day of sale, unless prior arrangements have been made. Auctioneer and Staff are not responsible for accidents or lost and stolen items. Auctioneers Note: All items are sold “as is.” Much more is expected as we clean out the buildings. Some equipment has been kept inside, some outside. Most has not been used for a number of years. Bring a lawn chair and come enjoy the evening. Directions: From Mercer: US- 62 East to Airport Rd. go North to Stoneboro Rd. go East to South Vernon and go South ¾ mi. Watch for auction signs. Check auctionzip.com #12922 for full listing and pictures. Call 330-388-8848 with any questions. PA #AU002995R.