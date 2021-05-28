How AP and Equilar Calculated CEO Pay

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan has transferred part of the shares he owns in his company. The value of this share is estimated at $ 6 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal. Two trusts in the name of Yuan and his wife thus gave 18 million shares to an unspecified beneficiary: this represents 6% of the outstanding shares of the company and 40% of their stake in the company. They are described as freebies on the deposit file. Until this maneuver which occurred last week, Eric Yuan was Zoom’s largest shareholder with a stake of 15% of the value of the company and about 40% of the voting power in the firm, the media said. American.