Best bets for the Indianapolis 500
Colton Herta 7-1 Symmes: Dixon's biggest threat? A lot of observers would say Herta, who was really the only driver in Dixon's zip code during pole qualifying. Herta's Indy 500 career started in disaster with a last-place finish in 2019. Things improved for him last year when he came home a solid eighth. This year could be the big breakthrough for Herta, whose Honda will roll off second. Already a proven winner, the 21-year-old has the potential to be the next American IndyCar star. A victory on Sunday would accelerate that rise.www.espn.com