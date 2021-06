Header image by Aiesha Hanson. If you're not keeping up with the music coming out from across the Bass Strait, then you're missing out on some of the most wonderful and forward-thinking art in Australia at the moment. Tasmania is bustling with a post-pandemic cultural bloom, welcoming the return of events like Dark Mofo and A Festival Called Panama while on a smaller scale, live shows have well and truly made a comeback - the state being one of the few to not be affected by a lockdown and venue shuttings since the initial re-opening mid-way through last year.