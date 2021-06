American reggae musician Madi Simmons marvels the world with his outstanding singing in his latest soundtrack, ‘LONG TIME YEARNING/RIDDIM BY RIDDIM MAKERS’. Reggae is the soul of the entire musical universe imparting the message of peace and love. Seasoned recording artist Madi Simmons is successfully bringing out the true essence of the genre with his incredibly rich soundscape. He has recently released a new track named, ‘LONG TIME YEARNING/RIDDIM BY RIDDIM MAKERS’ on major streaming platforms, pleasing the reggae-lovers all over the world. The track opens with blissful instrumental beats that offer swiftly pick up the pace to match his power-packed vocal performance. The extraordinary symphony takes you to a dreamland of pure acoustic perfection calming your mind and soul. Hailing from the United States, the brilliant musician has been involved with music from a very young age. He has been performing professionally from the age of 16. Over time he has become quite well-known for his reverberated drumming and singing skills.