Some random musings and important thoughts... ♦ Don’t know about you, but this Trail Blazers coaching “search” doesn’t feel like one at all. General manager Neil Olshey must think we’re a bunch of foot-shuffling rubes. No other reasonable explanation. Mike D’Antoni and Brent Barry? Dawn Staley and Becky Hammon? D’Antoni has solid credentials but is an offense-first guy (See: Terry Stotts). Given the choices, I’d hire Hammon and never look back, but Olshey appears to have assembled a cast of coaching candidates designed to give him a desired outcome -- Chauncey Billups.