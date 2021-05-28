Cancel
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford’s Relationship Timeline

By Meredith Nardino
 18 days ago
“Hopeless Wanderer” no more! Though they’ve managed to keep their romance relatively under wraps, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford couldn’t be a more perfect match.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2012 that the couple tied the knot in the English countryside, just over one year after their budding relationship made headlines. They were first linked in early 2011 when they were caught looking cozy together at two different concerts — but their love story reportedly began much earlier than that.

While the pair haven’t addressed the widely spread tale, legend has it the “Little Lion Man” crooner met when they attended the same Christian church camp as kids and stayed in touch as pen pals before reconnecting as adults.

“To have a love letter from someone, to hold it in your hand and know that you can keep it for your whole life … well, that’s an amazing thing,” the Pride & Prejudice actress told The Telegraph in 2013, gushing over the “lost art form” of the handwritten love letter.

Though they’ve made many public appearances together, the British couple prefers to keep their private life out of the spotlight. “Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to,” Mulligan told Vogue in April 2015, five months before welcoming daughter Evelyn. (The duo also share son Wilfred, who arrived in August 2017.)

Mulligan’s close pal Sienna Miller shared some insight into the pair’s low-key lifestyle, telling Vogue about their picturesque farmhouse in Devon, England.

“They have chickens and a dog, and roasts and friends, jams by campfires,” Miller said in the April 2015 profile. “Marcus can headline Glastonbury, and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they’re in big woolly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets. It’s an amazing balance they’ve managed to strike.”

The An Education star poked fun at their countryside estate during her first hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in April 2021, joking, “I’ve spent the last year quarantining in the English countryside with my husband and my two small children, which is the beginning of most horror movies.”

Having performed on the long-running sketch show three times with his band, Mumford & Sons, the “Guiding Light” singer couldn’t help but try to one-up his wife’s career milestone. “Do you know if they booked a musical guest for tonight?” he joked before joining Mulligan on the stage. “If they end up needing anyone, I’m very happy to do it.”

Keep scrolling to relive Mulligan and Mumford’s private romance:

