Ready or not, more rain is headed to south Florida it appears. During the weekend, some areas picked up more than a couple inches of rain (while other locations were lacking in the rain department). On Monday, we’re expecting a greater coverage of showers and storms. In fact, heavy downpours with thunderstorms are the consensus from our most trusted forecast models. So, it might be necessary to allow more time for travel, if necessary, along with altering your plans should the weather interrupt your day. It’s also worth noting that rain could accumulate between 2 and 3-inches of rain, or more (in spots). That’s enough water that if it arrives “all at once”, or without sizeable breaks, it would likely bring street flooding to favored areas.