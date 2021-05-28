Cancel
San Diego, CA

SD mayor calls for end to COVID-19 border restrictions

By Laura Acevedo
ABC 10 News KGTV
 18 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The COVID-19 land border restrictions have been extended until June 21 and local officials say there is still no word on when those restrictions will be lifted.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he's been advocating for San Diego, urging Washington, D.C., officials to lift the restrictions.

Gloria said he's met virtually with federal officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to explain the negative effects the closure is having on business along the border.

Despite the meetings, there's no timeline or criteria for what it will take to lift the restrictions.

Jason Wells, executive director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, said 197 businesses in San Ysidro have closed for good during the pandemic, with 95% of the businesses clientele coming from south of the border.

Wells feels the administration is focused on other border issues, like immigration, and he said more businesses will close if something isn't done soon.

Gloria said he will continue advocating for San Diego and says he's thankful officials are listening, but says the border needs to be back open.

