Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication for January Crash on I-24 East

Stephen L. Hall, 44, is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond on a grand jury indictment charging him with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving on a suspended license, and no proof of insurance for the single-vehicle crash on January 23 on I-24 East near Haywood Lane that killed Meganne Ball, 30, of Nolensville, Tennessee.

Hall was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano east on I-24 when he lost control of the SUV and crashed into a rock wall. Hall and Ball, who were not wearing seatbelts, were both ejected from the vehicle. Ball died at the scene.

Hall admitted to using methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics prior to the crash.