Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nolensville, TN

Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication for January Crash on I-24 East

Posted by 
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 22 days ago

Stephen L. Hall, 44, is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond on a grand jury indictment charging him with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving on a suspended license, and no proof of insurance for the single-vehicle crash on January 23 on I-24 East near Haywood Lane that killed Meganne Ball, 30, of Nolensville, Tennessee.

Hall was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano east on I-24 when he lost control of the SUV and crashed into a rock wall. Hall and Ball, who were not wearing seatbelts, were both ejected from the vehicle. Ball died at the scene.

Hall admitted to using methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics prior to the crash.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

98
Followers
332
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nolensville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 24#Intoxication#Vehicular Homicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Nissan
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Nashville, Tennessee

Cecil Cochran Charged with Fatally Stabbing Tanelle Simmons

Cecil Cochran, 62, is charged with criminal homicide for Saturday’s 8:40 p.m. fatal stabbing of Tanelle Simmons, 39, inside Northwest Liquors, 1613 Buchanan Street. Simmons entered the store and was followed a short time later by Cochran who was armed with a knife. He approached Simmons, who was attempting to back away from him, when he lunged at her, stabbing her multiple times in the upper body. A citizen alerted a nearby officer who located Cochran sitting in his vehicle outside the store. He was taken into custody. The knife was recovered.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Nashville, Tennessee

Detectives Working to Identify Man who Burglarized School Three Times Last Month

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are working to identify the man who burglarized Saint Clement Academy, 476 McMurray Drive, on May 14, 22, and 30. The burglar gained entry by breaking and entering windows and a glass door. He took cash on two occasions and left empty handed on the third. He also caused damage to the office doors and ceiling, when he crawled through the ceiling tile to gain entry into another room.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Nashville, Tennessee

Senseless Gun Violence Claims Nashville Woman

Senseless gun violence Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. has claimed the life of innocent bystander Shirley Crawley, 55, and wounded three teens, ages 18, 15, and 17, after at least two suspects opened fire on an orange Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Clarksville and Buena Vista Pikes. Crawley was driving...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Nashville, Tennessee

Charles Ewin Charged with June 1st Murder of Waymon Green

Charles P. Ewin, 46, is charged with criminal homicide for the June 1st fatal shooting of Waymon Green, 41, outside the HomeTowne Studios motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike. The investigation, being led by Detective Charles Duke, shows that Ewin reportedly shot Green after learning that Green had been in an altercation with a female acquaintance of Ewin.