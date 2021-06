Throughout Hearthstone‘s history, its story and expansions have not necessarily followed what has been established by WoW‘s lore, including the newest expansion, Forged in the Barrens. There was the time Dalaran was hijacked, or that time we fought all the old gods at the same time including Y’Shaarj, or even simply the ability to include both Orcs and Humans in the same deck, without having to worry about faction! Hearthstone increased its storytelling capability with Solo Adventures like Book of Heroes, which focuses on the well-known heroes of Azeroth. Forged in the Barrens added Book of Mercenaries, telling the stories of ten new characters introduced with this expansion. The Hearthstone page Meet the Mercenaries comes with a warning: The Hearthstone timeline diverges from the Warcraft canon at many points. These mercenary stories seem to be the reason why.