If there is one thing we have learned over the last 17 years and especially over the last 17 months, it’s that community matters deeply and a strong one can carry you through anything. The ATTA community that we know today began in 2004 when ATTA CEO Shannon Stowell took on the little known organization with hardly more than a big dream and a lot of heart. He and other team members, volunteering their time, faced a mountain of challenges and many serious doubters, but a few believers jumped on board and offered support, wisdom, and expertise.