Asheville PD: One injured, two occupied homes and vehicle hit during shooting

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said they are seeking information on an early morning shooting that left one injured and left bullet holes in two occupied apartments. According to the police department, at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Friday, a shooting on Atkinson Street left...

