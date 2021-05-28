Vivica Fox: “50 Cent was the love of my life,” 50’s girlfriend responds
Earlier this week, Vivica Fox made a revelation about her ex 50 Cent. That he was the love of her life. Couple of responses…first, 50 Cent himself heard the interview and said it never bothers him when she says that. He added that their relationship may have had more of a chance if they’d kept it private. Someone else who had something to say about it was 50’s current girlfriend. Cuban Link chimed in in the comment section from The Shade Room’s post. She commented “Awwww” alongside a violin emoji and a smiley face surrounded by hearts. Vivica must’ve seen it cause she posted on her IG story “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom. Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag boo don’t get nervous! I’m good”hot969boston.com