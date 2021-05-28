Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vivica Fox: “50 Cent was the love of my life,” 50’s girlfriend responds

By Melissa
hot969boston.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Vivica Fox made a revelation about her ex 50 Cent. That he was the love of her life. Couple of responses…first, 50 Cent himself heard the interview and said it never bothers him when she says that. He added that their relationship may have had more of a chance if they’d kept it private. Someone else who had something to say about it was 50’s current girlfriend. Cuban Link chimed in in the comment section from The Shade Room’s post. She commented “Awwww” alongside a violin emoji and a smiley face surrounded by hearts. Vivica must’ve seen it cause she posted on her IG story “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom. Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag boo don’t get nervous! I’m good”

hot969boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Of My Life#Smiley Face#Cuban#Ig#Shaderoom#Cuban Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Trina Clears Her Name After Trick Daddy Disses Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Trina is closely associated with Florida rapper Trick Daddy but she wants nothing to do with his latest drama. During a discussion on Clubhouse this week, Trick Daddy discounted the talents of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, telling the panel that Beyoncé "can't sing" and JAY-Z "never won greatest rapper alive." As...
Relationship AdviceAustin Chronicle

The Luv Doc: My Girlfriend Thinks It’s Weird

I have been divorced since 2016 and share custody of my 10-year-old daughter. Me and my ex went through a lot of couples counseling and have remained friends – not only for the sake of our daughter, but because we actually like each other. We just couldn't live together or maintain a healthy relationship. All that said, my girlfriend thinks it's weird that I am friends with my ex-wife and is insisting that I not have contact with my ex other than handovers of our daughter. Is she right or is she being unreasonable? If I was going to get back with my ex, I would have done so long ago, but she doesn't seem to think that matters.
Celebritiesnbnews24.com

Kendall Jenner’s “Rule” About Sharing Her Love Life on KUWTK

In line with Farnaz, a part of the explanation the household is additional aware about their onscreen picture is as a result of of the fixed scrutiny and judgment they’ve confronted through the years. “With extra fame and extra individuals judging you, watching you, speaking about you, they received a...
Celebritiesdownpour.com

Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots bravely reflects on love, loss, and life with her husband Broadway star and Tony-nominee Nick Cordero, whose public battle with Covid-19 and tragic death made headlines around the world. In the early spring of 2020, Broadway star and Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero was hospitalized for what he...
Celebrities22 Words

Meghan Markle Has Changed Her Name on Lili's Birth Certificate

And although the prince and the former Suits actress radiated with happiness and joy, it didn't take long for things to take an ugly turn. Any move she made, Meghan was relentlessly attacked by the British press... Which eventually resulted in the couple announcing they would be stepping down from...
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

I Loved My Boyfriend’s Dad More Than I Loved My Boyfriend

Saying goodbye to my boyfriend’s Dad was one of the toughest goodbyes of my life. We met at a restaurant bang in the middle of both of our houses. It felt like the most sensible thing to do. It was neutral ground. When I walked into the restaurant it was empty. I walked across the worn green carpet towards a wooden panelled section where Michael, my boyfriend’s Dad, was sitting.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Blogger Alleging Young Buck "Came Out" Of The Closet

For years, 50 Cent has been harassing his former G-Unit bandmate Young Buck for allegedly having relationships with transgender women. Buck has spoken about the rumors of him being attracted to trans women, chalking it up to being catfished, but the humiliation has ensued for far too long. Last week,...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
TechnologyPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Be My Eyes: Connect & Make a Difference in a Blind Person’s Life

In my early twenties I lived on the third floor of an apartment building that housed a group of young adults who were attending the local school for the blind. They were wild. My roommates and I would hear them running down the open air hallways at top speed at random times of the day and night. I don't think they could have fallen over the side but I mean it's the third floor AND they can't see anything!
Worldmelodyinter.com

Wizkid Will Be Reflecting on His Life, Love & Music! Here’s Where and When

Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid is about to drop a new documentary titled ‘A Superstar Made in Lagos‘. The new documentary centers on his life, love life, and music. The documentary will be released tomorrow, the 12th of June 2021 by 9 am (Nigerian Time). Starboy TV’s channel on Youtube has uploaded the video and set the premiere. This has excited quite a good number of fans, who are always eager for a glimpse into the life of the superstar. The documentary which was shot by JM Films is said to include reflections from Wizkid, some of his peers, and mentors. It will also include a glimpse into the singer’s life, love, and music career.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Alex Rodriguez gets revenge on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The baseball player was spotted with Affleck’s ex-girlfriend at a private party. Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez killed two birds with one stone – the baseball player began dating Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shukus, thus taking revenge on both Lopez and Affleck. Alex and Lindsay were spotted together at a...