Smartphones like Xiaomi Poco F3 (test report), Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro (test report) or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (test report) convince with their excellent price-performance ratio. Although the best available technology is not always built in, buyers are offered an above-average amount for the price shown. Above all, the confusing offer from Xiaomi and Poco is problematic; a clear classification of what which smartphone should be able to do by name is not given, at least at first glance. We classify Poco as a company and the current models of the manufacturer and reveal for whom Poco phones are most worthwhile.