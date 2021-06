OnePlus Nord CE has officially launched in India. The interesting name for the phone is CE, which stands for “Core Edition,” which uses the best parts of OnePlus Nord while also enhancing some features. In terms of design, OnePlus Nord CE is similar to the original Nord in that it has a cut-out screen on the upper left, and the rear camera module is arranged in a vertical row in the upper left corner of the camera. The biggest change is the autonomous camera, which has gone from 48 megapixels to 64 megapixels. OnePlus Nord CE also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, while maintaining a slimmer shape than the original.