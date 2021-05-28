Cancel
Lords Minute: Sonic Central

By Joshua Reding
lordsofgaming.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming Writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord King David to discuss Sonic Central. WIth the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog on the horizon, will Sega deliver something worthy of the speedster’s legacy?

