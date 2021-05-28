Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance On ‘KUWTK’ Episode Filmed Just 3 Mos. Before Kim Split
Even though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were having marital issues in 2020, he still helped her plan Kris Jenner’s birthday gift on ‘KUWTK.’. Kanye West doesn’t appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians very often, so fans were extra surprised to see him in an episode during the show’s final season on May 27. The episode was filmed around Kris Jenner’s birthday in Nov. 2020, just three and a half months before Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. Still, the pair put on a united front in order to shower Kris with an incredible birthday present.hollywoodlife.com