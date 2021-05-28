Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance On ‘KUWTK’ Episode Filmed Just 3 Mos. Before Kim Split

While the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians featured Kim Kardashian breaking down about her divorce from Kanye West, the Kim of today is doing much better. A source told PEOPLE that the SKIMS owner has been thriving since she filed for divorce three months ago. "Kim is doing great," the insider said. "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."