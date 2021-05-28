Analyst Says New Exxon Director Is No Radical

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.07.