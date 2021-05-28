Cancel
Analyst Says New Exxon Director Is No Radical

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Before Greg Goff was elected as a dissident director to Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board, the oil company called him “unqualified.” Yet it’s hard to find many people who would agree with that assessment, least of all the man himself. “I am the best oil executive in the world,”...

www.rigzone.com
EconomyValueWalk

ExxonMobil vs. Engine No.1 – Shareholder Activism

Engine No. 1 is the activist hedge fund that targeted Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and successfully placed three candidates on their board of directors. They have now announced the launch of an exchange-traded fund (VOTE), and this has already received $100 million in commitments. This is a landmark situation in shareholder activism, and the question now is if shareholders should be worried for the future.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Big Oil CEOs join traders in seeing possibility of US$100 oil

(June 23): The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply. The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.
Traffictalesbuzz.com

Oil may hit $100 a barrel amid volatility, say energy CEOs

Benchmark oil prices could hit $100 a barrel and price volatility could also grow due to lower investments and the energy transition, the heads of top energy companies said on Tuesday. “There is quite a chance to reach $100, but we could see again in the coming years some lows...
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce $58.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $63.35 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Big Oil CEOs Predict Return of $100 Crude

The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply. The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.
Beaumont, TXrock947.com

Exxon, union try new approach to resolve increasingly bitter dispute

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp and the United Steelworkers union (USW) hope to break an increasingly bitter dispute over a Texas refinery contract next week by taking a different approach of sending one negotiator each to contract talks instead of a whole team, company and union officials said on Friday.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

DraftKings allegations are nothing new, Wall Street analysts say

Wall Street analysts have weighed in on a short-seller’s report alleging technology owned by the online sports-betting platform DraftKings is used by gambling operations in several jurisdictions outside the U.S. where gambling is prohibited. The consensus is that there is nothing new in the firm’s research about online sports-betting companies operating in questionable markets.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QS Investors LLC Has $30.79 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Trafficqatar-tribune.com

Crude expected to reach $100: Oil firm CEOs

Oil prices are likely to keep rising towards $100 a barrel while a cool-off in commodity prices won’t last, leaders of key firms said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. The leaders of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising as a lack of investments affects future supply, joining major commodity traders and banks in predicting the current rally has more room to run.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides downgraded Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $15.00 (from $14.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) to Sell from Neutral, largely a relative valuation call, as we expect shares to lag large-cap midstream peers in 2H2021 with more upside elsewhere in our coverage. KMI's shares are up 39% YTD compared to large-cap peers up 38% and the AMNA index up 41%, which we attribute to an improving outlook for refined products demand as well as the broader value rotation. However, we believe KMI has outpaced a reasonable valuation level relative to its peers and its history as shares now trade at 11x 2022E consensus EBITDA - 1x above history - and at a 1x premium to large-cap peers compared to a -0.5x-1.0x discount historically."
Stockstickerreport.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to “Strong-Buy”

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “. A number of other research firms also recently weighed in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yakira Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 3.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 238,898 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Antero Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.07.