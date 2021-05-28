Analyst Says New Exxon Director Is No Radical

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides downgraded Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $15.00 (from $14.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) to Sell from Neutral, largely a relative valuation call, as we expect shares to lag large-cap midstream peers in 2H2021 with more upside elsewhere in our coverage. KMI's shares are up 39% YTD compared to large-cap peers up 38% and the AMNA index up 41%, which we attribute to an improving outlook for refined products demand as well as the broader value rotation. However, we believe KMI has outpaced a reasonable valuation level relative to its peers and its history as shares now trade at 11x 2022E consensus EBITDA - 1x above history - and at a 1x premium to large-cap peers compared to a -0.5x-1.0x discount historically."