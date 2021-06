The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 are all set to debut in August and the Galaxy Buds 2. However, Samsung has been sneaky about the release date of these devices so far. As so far, we have not heard a word about the Unpacked event that is seemingly going to set up the stage for these devices. However, it now seems like the release date is confirmed, or maybe we are being lead to another dead end.