N-Sea Offshore Ltd Appoints Administrators

Bluestream is a professional offshore and subsea company operating in the Oil, Gas & Offshore Renewable Industry, providing a wide range of topside and subsea services. The company distinguishes itself by using innovative, tailor-made solutions and state of the art equipment that fulfills our clients’ needs. With multiple ongoing operations including various sized and designed spreads, dedicated vessels sailing throughout the year, employing more than a hundred offshore employees, dozens of clients and extensive knowledge over a wide range of expertise in the Oil, Gas & Offshore Renewable Industry, Bluestream is your ideal partner to get the work done in a safe, efficient and cost-effective manner. Our commitment, ownership and high level of service delivers safety and performance on all levels of offshore services.