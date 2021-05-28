Cancel
Business

N-Sea Offshore Ltd Appoints Administrators

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAberdeen based N-Sea Offshore Ltd is appointing administrators to take control of the company, a statement on the company's website has revealed. Aberdeen based N-Sea Offshore Ltd is appointing administrators to take control of the company, a statement on the company’s website has revealed. The move follows a review of...

www.rigzone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#N Sea Group#Hse#The N Sea Offshore Ltd
