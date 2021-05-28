N-Sea Offshore Ltd Appoints Administrators

G6 Hospitality Names Greg Juceam President and Chief Operating Officer. DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 -- G6 Hospitality LLC, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada, today announced Greg Juceam has joined the company as president and chief operating officer. As part of the executive leadership team, he will report directly to CEO Rob Palleschi. "Greg is a seasoned leader and knows the hospitality sector well, and we are pleased to be able to add him to our executive team," said Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality. "As we continue to move through a period of change for the business, we're confident that Greg will help us advance a number of exciting initi...