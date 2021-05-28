The Biggest Rooftop Restaurant in Arizona, 99 Ranch Market, and More Food News

It’s Friday. We have five big bites of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Here comes your recap. LGO Hospitality is now opening a third location of Ingo’s Tasty Food in addition to the second one coming to downtown Phoenix (101 East Washington Street, #110) this summer. The third spot will be in north Scottsdale at Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard near the new Buck & Rider (18545 North Allied Way in the Shops at Chauncey Ranch). Both new Ingo's will have the same burgers, salads, and cocktails as the original Arcadia location. But the Scottsdale one is slated for a mid-2022 opening.