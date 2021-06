In response to the dramatic changes in the global offshore and marine engineering and energy sectors, Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine have agreed to begin merger negotiations to combine Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine. The companies said the move was in response to the sustained reduction in oil exploration and development activities as a result of the fall in oil prices as the world prepares for an energy transition. They also pointed to moves by competitors that have also pursued consolidation strategies.