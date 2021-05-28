Hello Summer! Sioux Falls Pools and Wild Water West to Open Friday

In South Dakota, we only get good weather maybe six months out of the year, so when summer rolls around, I'm ready to squeeze into my slightly snug (thanks, quarantine) capris, slather on the SPF 100 sunblock (fair skin and freckles) and head out to find some fun. Almost every South Dakota town with a population of over 100 has a summer celebration. I challenge you to explore as many as you can this summer. If meat-on-a-stick, bucking broncs, and parades are your thing, we have a list of several area fairs and festivals you need to check out.