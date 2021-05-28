Hello Summer! Sioux Falls Pools and Wild Water West to Open Friday
Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. The unofficial start of summer is at our doorstep. Now, if someone would please just tell Mother Nature. The 70 and 80-degree weather we were enjoying seems to have done a temporary disappearing act. Our friends over at Dakota News Now say we can expect to see the temps slowly warm up again over the next few days as we ease back into the upper 70's and low 80's by the middle of next week.973kkrc.com